IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 4.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.47. 50,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.46 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

