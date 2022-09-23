iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 241,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 289,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $40.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

