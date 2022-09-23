iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,775 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 241,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 289,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $40.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.