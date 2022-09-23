iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Decreased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,065. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $174.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

