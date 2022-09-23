iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Lessened by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 10,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

