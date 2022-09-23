iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 15,877,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

