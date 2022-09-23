iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. 15,877,913 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

