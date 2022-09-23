iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,714,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.71. 765,637 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

