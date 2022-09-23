iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

