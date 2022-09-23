iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $288.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average of $330.85. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.