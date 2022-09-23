iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.