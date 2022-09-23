iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.71 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

