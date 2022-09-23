iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

