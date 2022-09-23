iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

