iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 80,857 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 395% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,320 put options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 190,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,333. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

