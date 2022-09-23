iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.1% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. 2,432,024 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

