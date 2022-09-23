iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 36,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

