iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,862,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,198. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

