iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Westshore Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.