iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is BG Investment Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.72. 1,875,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

