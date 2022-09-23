iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.77

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.77 and last traded at $132.78, with a volume of 10897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

