iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 114,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 10,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

