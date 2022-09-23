iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.34

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.34 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 29695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

