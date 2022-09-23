iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Harbor Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 18.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.