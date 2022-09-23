iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,099,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. 107,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

