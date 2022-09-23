iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.96. The stock had a trading volume of 142,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

