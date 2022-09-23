iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $86,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.47. The stock had a trading volume of 83,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

