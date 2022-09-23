iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $228.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.90.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

