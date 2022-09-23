iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.