iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.42. 43,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,969. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

