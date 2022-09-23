iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IVE traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.