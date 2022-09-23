iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488,485 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 73,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,044. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.86 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

