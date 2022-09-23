iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) PT Lowered to $4.25 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.51% from the company’s previous close.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPC remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,357. iSpecimen has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

iSpecimen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

