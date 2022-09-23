iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) PT Lowered to $4.25 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.51% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ ISPC remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,357. iSpecimen has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
