ITAM Games Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.00 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $59.00 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.01819492 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.