ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.33

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.33 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 5097008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.51.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at ITV

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. ITV’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other ITV news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76). In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49).

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

