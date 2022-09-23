Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ETR PAH3 opened at €72.34 ($73.82) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.42. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 12 month high of €97.66 ($99.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

