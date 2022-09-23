Jennifer Horrigan Purchases 25,316 Shares of A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) Stock

A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Horrigan purchased 25,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.46 ($20,978.64).

Jennifer Horrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Jennifer Horrigan purchased 5,576 shares of A2B Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$6,691.20 ($4,679.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

About A2B Australia

A2B Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technologies, payment, and taxi related services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Mobility Services, Mobility Platforms, and Payments. Its mobility Services segment offers taxi networks services to taxi operators and drivers, taxi booking services, vehicle financing and insurance, and full taxi fit-outs and repairs, as well as driver training and education.

