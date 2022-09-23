Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $273,832,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 280,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,946. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

