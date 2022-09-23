Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 503 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 269,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

