Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 3.4 %

NFLX stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.02. The company had a trading volume of 299,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day moving average of $240.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

