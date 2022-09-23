Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. 383,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,058. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

