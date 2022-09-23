Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in eBay by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 202,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in eBay by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 180,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

