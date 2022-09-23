Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

