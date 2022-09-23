Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,319,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

