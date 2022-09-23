Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.79. 44,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

