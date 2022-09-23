John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $130.06. 9,034,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.13. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.