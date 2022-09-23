JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.28). 68,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 144,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.27).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £344.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.28.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

