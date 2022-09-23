JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.07. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,806,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

