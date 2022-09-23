JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) to Neutral

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.33.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.