JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$40.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.19.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Down 3.5 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.09 on Monday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.