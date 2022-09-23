JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 45,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Insider Activity at Prudential

Institutional Trading of Prudential

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.